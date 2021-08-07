 Albany County Sheriff: NY Gov. Subject Of Criminal Probe | WAMC
Albany County Sheriff: NY Gov. Subject Of Criminal Probe

By 17 minutes ago
  • Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple speaks during a news conference concerning new complaint allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
    Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple listens to a reporter's question during a news conference concerning new complaint allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Albany County Courthouse.
    Dave Lucas / WAMC

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple met with reporters Saturday to share some of the details involving a criminal investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The sheriff, surrounded by investigators, briefed reporters in the echoing hall of the Albany County courthouse.

"Basically Wednesday, August 4, at approximately 8:30pm. I received a call from a local attorney. He indicated that he had a female client who wished to come forward and file an allegation of criminal conduct against the governor. That call was placed to our 911 Center. Communications then reached out to me asking me to contact him. That's how that call transpired."

The alleged incident involving a member of the governor's staff occurred in the City of Albany. 

"I had a female victim come forward, which had to be the hardest thing she's ever done in her life, and make an allegation of criminal conduct against the governor. "

Apple said the female victim's attorney was put in touch with a special victims investigator, and that he has since been removed from the process. Apple said he could not get into the nature of the victim’s specific allegations, noting the investigation is in its very infant stages.

" We have a report on file it alleges criminal conduct that against our governor. And it would be just at this point it would not be in our, in our in our best interest to talk about it."

Apple said while he can't reveal specific allegations and possibly interrogating the governor... "...it would be very premature for me to answer that regarding questioning him, but obviously, yes, it could lead to an arrest."

Apple said his office was not immediately releasing any documents. During his press conference, the Democrat said the investigation, in partnership with Albany County District Attorney David Soares, would need more documentation from the office of State Attorney General Tish James.  

A statement provided from the attorney general’s office says it will “cooperate fully with the Albany sheriff and turn over all evidence related to this complainant. Similarly, we will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies, as appropriate.”

Meantime, Cuomo has continued to maintain his innocence.

The governor’s attorneys on Friday assailed the attorney general’s report released this week finding Cuomo, a Democrat, sexually harassed 11 women and oversaw a toxic workplace.

During a Zoom press conference, lawyers for the embattled governor raised questions about James’ motives and that of her staff, and said independent investigators working for her “ambushed” the governor with a one-sided report.

Apple remained guarded about giving up information.

There were questions Apple said he could not, or would not answer, but he didn't hesitate answering a specific question regarding retaliation from the Cuomo administration

"I'm the county sheriff. I'm not going to be intimidated. I'm not going to be coerced. That would not play out well, for anybody."

Below is audio of the entire press conference:

