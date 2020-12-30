 Albany County Kicks Off Small Business Grant Program | WAMC

Albany County Kicks Off Small Business Grant Program

By 1 hour ago
  • Democratic County Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce
    Democratic Albany County Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce
    youtube

Albany County officials and community partners say they will fast-track a grant program created earlier this month to help small businesses heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Come January 4th, small businesses can begin applying for grants through the $500,000 program.

"This is the biggest effort in the Capital Region so far, to help small businesses."

Democratic County Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce says small businesses have two weeks to apply for the grants in amounts up to $5,000 …

"…which you can use for up to two months of back rent, two weeks of perishable goods, and any expenses related to retrofitting your establishment to protect yourselves, your employees and your customers from COVID."

That includes PPE, contactless purchasing, online ordering services, and more.

To be eligible, applicants must be a sales-tax-generating for-profit business, with no more than 50 employees and located within Albany County. The business must also show that its revenue has decreased by at least 25 percent due to COVID-19 and how the current COVID-19 economic conditions make the grant request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the business.

The program will be administered by the Advanced Albany County Alliance LDC through a partnership with the Community Loan Fund, which will help manage the application process. The applications will be ranked by priority and then scored to determine recipients. The first awards are expected to be distributed in February.

The small business grant program comes less than six months after Chairman Joyce, anticipating the impact of COVID-19 on the County’s economy, convened the bipartisan COVID-19 Economic Task Force in the Albany County Legislature to analyze the impact the recovery was having on small businesses and make recommendations for Legislative action. The Task Force consisted of Wanda Willingham and Legislators Matthew Peter and Jeff Perlee who began to meet with small area businesses, Chambers of Commerce and Business Improvement Districts in July.

Tags: 
Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce
COVID-19 Economic Task Force
Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region

Related Content

Economist Hugh Johnson On COVID-19 Relief And 2021 Outlook

By Dec 29, 2020
Hugh Johnson
Jim Levulis / WAMC

After initially showing reluctance, President Trump over the weekend signed a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package that includes direct payments to Americans, extends unemployment benefits, and sends money to businesses hurt by the pandemic. For some insight into the expected impacts of the legislation, WAMC's Jim Levulis spoke with Hugh Johnson, chairman and chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors in Albany.

Capital Region Municipalities Are Still Without Federal Aid In Latest Package

By Dec 29, 2020
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan
Dave Lucas

Capital Region municipal leaders continue to warn of looming cuts after the latest federal COVID relief package left out direct aid to states and localities.

COVID-19 Impacts Albany Businesses

By Mar 22, 2020

With the rapidly changing COVID-19 developments, the Capitalize Albany Corporation is working on plans to assist local businesses.