Albany County Kicks Off Small Business Grant Program

Albany County officials and community partners say they will fast-track a grant program created earlier this month to help small businesses heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Come January 4th, small businesses can begin applying for grants through the $500,000 program.



"This is the biggest effort in the Capital Region so far, to help small businesses."



Democratic County Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce says small businesses have two weeks to apply for the grants in amounts up to $5,000 …



"…which you can use for up to two months of back rent, two weeks of perishable goods, and any expenses related to retrofitting your establishment to protect yourselves, your employees and your customers from COVID."



That includes PPE, contactless purchasing, online ordering services, and more.



To be eligible, applicants must be a sales-tax-generating for-profit business, with no more than 50 employees and located within Albany County. The business must also show that its revenue has decreased by at least 25 percent due to COVID-19 and how the current COVID-19 economic conditions make the grant request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the business.



The program will be administered by the Advanced Albany County Alliance LDC through a partnership with the Community Loan Fund, which will help manage the application process. The applications will be ranked by priority and then scored to determine recipients. The first awards are expected to be distributed in February.



The small business grant program comes less than six months after Chairman Joyce, anticipating the impact of COVID-19 on the County’s economy, convened the bipartisan COVID-19 Economic Task Force in the Albany County Legislature to analyze the impact the recovery was having on small businesses and make recommendations for Legislative action. The Task Force consisted of Wanda Willingham and Legislators Matthew Peter and Jeff Perlee who began to meet with small area businesses, Chambers of Commerce and Business Improvement Districts in July.