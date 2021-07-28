 Albany County Health Commissioner Welcomes New CDC Mask Guidance | WAMC
Albany County Health Commissioner Welcomes New CDC Mask Guidance

By 1 hour ago
  • Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen
    Albany County / via YouTube

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations Tuesday that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. Scientists cited new information about the ability of the delta COVID variant to spread among vaccinated people.

The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen says she welcomes the change. She spoke today with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.

