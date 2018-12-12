Albany County DA Holding Public Meeting About Marijuana Prosecutions

The Albany County District Attorney is holding a public meeting tonight about changes in marijuana prosecutions .

Since June, Democrat David Soares has held public meetings to discuss marijuana laws, and this month his office began declining to prosecute cases solely involving possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use. "… a person who is charged with Article 22105 of the penal law will no longer be prosecuted in Albany County moving forward effective December 1st, 2018. It also means anyone with possession under 2 ounces as articulated in Article 221.10 a B misdemeanor, you will also not be prosecuted..."

Soares will talk about the changes and discuss available options for the sealing of past criminal convictions at 6 p.m. at the Albany Public Library's Washington Avenue Branch.