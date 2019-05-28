Albany County Comptroller Troubled By Audit

Albany County Comptroller Mike Conners says an audit has uncovered some troubling details regarding county employees.

Conners, a Democrat, said Tuesday the unnamed employee worked on the campaign of an elected official on county time.

"Allegations of theft of time are enormously serious and very concerning."

Conners also discovered a situation where a county employee was working two-full-time positions in two different departments simultaneously. Conners noted the county would be liable for any fines and penalties, while many employees interviewed signed "whistleblower documents".

"Our goal is protect the taxpayers of Albany County, the employees and the recipients of services."

Conners has requested assistance from the State Comptroller and says he will release more details in the near future.