Albany Commemorates Henry Johnson’s Birthday

The City of Albany honored local World War I hero Sgt. Henry Johnson Wednesday.

July 15th is Johnson's birthday. He was honored with a Medal of Honor in 2015 for his act of valor as a member of the all-Black 369th Infantry Regiment that served in France. While there in 1918, Johnson suffered 21 wounds, rescuing a fellow soldier while singlehandedly repelling an enemy raid and receiving the French military’s highest recognition, the Croix de Guerre.

At Henry Johnson Park, Mayor Kathy Sheehan spoke about this year's award for community service in Johnson's name.

"It was created for an Albany resident who has given their time and talent to build a better Albany. We are going to be giving that award later this year at a public event when we hope more people will be able to attend the ceremony."

Nominations are being accepted online. Here's the link .