 Albany Commemorates Henry Johnson’s Birthday | WAMC

Albany Commemorates Henry Johnson’s Birthday

By 26 seconds ago
  • City of Albany

The City of Albany honored local World War I hero Sgt. Henry Johnson Wednesday.

July 15th is Johnson's birthday. He was honored with a Medal of Honor in 2015 for his act of valor as a member of the all-Black 369th Infantry Regiment that served in France. While there in 1918, Johnson suffered 21 wounds, rescuing a fellow soldier while singlehandedly repelling an enemy raid and receiving the French military’s highest recognition, the Croix de Guerre.

At Henry Johnson Park, Mayor Kathy Sheehan spoke about this year's award for community service in Johnson's name.

"It was created for an Albany resident who has given their time and talent to build a better Albany. We are going to be giving that award later this year at a public event when we hope more people will be able to attend the ceremony."

Nominations are being accepted online. Here's the link .

Tags: 
Henry Johnson
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Related Content

Albany Remembers Native Son Henry Johnson At Annual Ceremony

By Jun 6, 2019
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan looks on as Tabetha Wilson address the gathering at Henry Johnson Park.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan led a ceremony Wednesday honoring city World War I hero Henry Johnson.

Podcast: A New York Minute In History

By May 18, 2018
logo for A New York Minute In History podcast
WAMC | The New York State Museum

The New York State Museum, WAMC/Northeast Public Radio and Archivist Media are excited to announce the launch of a new podcast today. “A New York Minute In History” explores the story of New York State and the unique tales of New Yorkers. 