Albany Co. Launches COVID Vaccine Pre-Registration

Albany County is launching a pre-registration tool for COVID-19 vaccines. County Executive Dan McCoy says it is currently open to people in the state’s 1A and 1B categories – as those are the populations counties have been instructed to vaccinate.

McCoy says pre-registration is available on the county’s and the city of Albany’s websites.

"You can pre-register and when we get to that category, you'll be notified via text or via email, whatever you choose, that you're taken care of," McCoy said Wednesday. "You want to still look for another spot to try to get a quicker shot...hats off to you. But if you want to be one of those people who have been home and doing the right thing, know that eventually when we get to you you're going to be taken care of. It make take two weeks, three weeks, a week. You will have a slot."

The county is distributing vaccines at the Times Union Center and via Mohawk Ambulance.