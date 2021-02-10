 Albany Co. Launches COVID Vaccine Pre-Registration | WAMC

Albany Co. Launches COVID Vaccine Pre-Registration

People wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine outside the Times Union Center in Albany
Credit Ian Pickus / WAMC

Albany County is launching a pre-registration tool for COVID-19 vaccines. County Executive Dan McCoy says it is currently open to people in the state’s 1A and 1B categories – as those are the populations counties have been instructed to vaccinate.

McCoy says pre-registration is available on the county’s and the city of Albany’s websites.

"You can pre-register and when we get to that category, you'll be notified via text or via email, whatever you choose, that you're taken care of," McCoy said Wednesday. "You want to still look for another spot to try to get a quicker shot...hats off to you. But if you want to be one of those people who have been home and doing the right thing, know that eventually when we get to you you're going to be taken care of. It make take two weeks, three weeks, a week. You will have a slot."

The county is distributing vaccines at the Times Union Center and via Mohawk Ambulance.

Albany Co. To Vaccinate Essential Workers Thursday

By WAMC News Jan 27, 2021
People wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine outside the Times Union Center in Albany
Ian Pickus / WAMC

As Albany County plans to hold an essential worker COVID-19 vaccination clinic, County Executive Dan McCoy is urging residents to “stop being selfish” and wait their turn for the vaccine, instead of trying to cheat the screening system. Speaking Wednesday, the Democrat said 117,000 people in the Capital District have gotten their first dose.

NY To Receive Another Boost In COVID Vaccine Doses

By Dan Clark Feb 9, 2021
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Courtesy of ParCare Health & Medical Center

About one in every 10 New Yorkers has now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the federal government is expected to boost the state’s supply of the injection over the next three weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

NY To Allow People With Underlying Conditions To Get Vaccinated

By Feb 5, 2021
A COVID-19 vaccination site at the University at Albany
Jesse King / WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expanding the list of New Yorkers who will be eligible to receive vaccinations.  He says on February 15 people with co-morbidities, as defined by the CDC, will be able to sign up for appointments. The governor also says that African-Americans and Latinos are getting vaccinated at a lower rate than whites or Asians, and he wants to correct that.

COVID Vaccination Sites Are Popping Up Around NYS

By Allison Dunne Feb 3, 2021
A police sgt gets vaccinated
Norwell Police / Twitter

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that 35 community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming online this week, and six are in the Hudson Valley.

Woodstock Pharmacist Celebrates Each Shot, But Vaccine Demand Outpacing Supply

By Jan 27, 2021
Neal Smoller
Neal Smoller

President Biden says the U.S. is ramping up vaccine deliveries to hard-pressed states over the next three weeks and expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall. Biden is calling the push a “wartime effort." Biden says the administration is working to buy an additional 100 million doses of each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines. In Woodstock, N.Y., pharmacist Neal Smoller of Village Apothecary has been vaccinating hundreds of eager customers a week. But he says the process has its challenges. 