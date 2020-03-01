Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger Discusses Buffalo Diocese Bankruptcy

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday following a sexual abuse scandal that led to the resignation of its bishop in December.

Former bishop Richard Malone stepped down amid the clergy misconduct scandal that included hundreds of lawsuits and Vatican intervention.

Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, who is temporarily leading the Buffalo Diocese, addressed concerns that restructuring would limit the ability for other victims to come forward.

Scharfenberger spoke to WAMC’s Jackie Orchard on Saturday in Loudonville.