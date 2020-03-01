 Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger Discusses Buffalo Diocese Bankruptcy | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger Discusses Buffalo Diocese Bankruptcy

By 1 hour ago
  • Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger
    Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger
    Jackie Orchard / WAMC

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday following a sexual abuse scandal that led to the resignation of its bishop in December.

Former bishop Richard Malone stepped down amid the clergy misconduct scandal that included hundreds of lawsuits and Vatican intervention.

Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, who is temporarily leading the Buffalo Diocese, addressed concerns that restructuring would limit the ability for other victims to come forward.

Scharfenberger spoke to WAMC’s Jackie Orchard on Saturday in Loudonville.

Tags: 
Bishop Edward Scharfenberger

Related Content

Bishop Ed Scharfenberger Discusses Dual Responsibilities At Albany, Buffalo Dioceses

By Dec 5, 2019
Bishop Scharfenberger spoke with reporters at the Rensselaer Amtrak train station Thursday afternoon.
Michael Apollo/WAMC

Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger will serve as interim administrator for the troubled Buffalo Diocese after embattled Bishop Richard Malone’s resignation. Scharfenberger returned from Buffalo Thursday afternoon. The bishop will be making the commute regularly.

Albany Bishop Scharfenberger To Lead Buffalo Diocese In Interim Role

Albany Roman Catholic Diocese Bishop Ed Scharfenberger
Avery Schneider/WBFO

As expected, the Diocese of Buffalo will install Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger as interim administrator after embattled Bishop Richard Malone’s resignation. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops confirmed the news Wednesday morning.