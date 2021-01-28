Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Alabama Could Be Home To Amazon's First Unionized Warehouse In The U.S. By Alina Selyukh • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 28, 2021 6:36 pm Amazon could be on the verge of its first unionized warehouse in the U.S. If workers at the Alabama facility vote yes next month, they would turn a new page both for the company and the region. ShareTweetEmail