 Airbnb: Berkshire Hosts Net $1.5M With 4th Of July Weekend Rentals, Doubling 2019 Numbers | WAMC

Airbnb: Berkshire Hosts Net $1.5M With 4th Of July Weekend Rentals, Doubling 2019 Numbers

By 3 hours ago

Airbnb says that its Berkshire County hosts saw rental incomes almost double for the 4th of July weekend compared to 2019.

Communications manager Sam Randall says the company saw the spike largely in south county communities like Lenox, Stockbridge, and Great Barrington.

“I think it’s an increase in demand as people are looking to travel outside of big cities, and that higher demand is translating both to higher prices and an increase in bookings in these areas,” he told WAMC.

The company ties the increase, a total of $1.5 million, into a larger trend that saw rural hosts earn over $200 million in June, up 25% over their 2019 numbers.

