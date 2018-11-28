After Long Wait, Democrat Brindisi Flips New York House Seat

Democrat Anthony Brindisi has defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in a congressional race in upstate New York settled more than three weeks after Election Day.

The race was too close to call Nov. 6, prompting a long wait as local election officials tallied absentee ballots.

Brindisi's victory in a district of dairy farms and former manufacturing towns came after an acrimonious contest with Tenney, who was seeking a second term.

Democrats complained when Tenney's staff sent out a memo claiming the family of her Italian-American opponent had mafia ties.

A strong supporter of gun ownership rights, Tenney also took criticism for saying in an interview that many people behind mass murders are Democrats.

Brindisi is a 39-year-old lawyer and state assemblyman who campaigned on calls for civility.

