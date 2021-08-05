Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 After Ethiopia Trip, USAID Administrator Samantha Power Shares View Of Conflict By Ari Shapiro, Elena Burnett & Courtney Dorning • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on August 5, 2021 5:56 pm NPR's Ari Shaprio speaks with USAID Administrator Samantha Power about her recent trip through Ethiopia, the conflict on the ground and how the U.S. can keep things from getting worse. ShareTweetEmail