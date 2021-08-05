 After Ethiopia Trip, USAID Administrator Samantha Power Shares View Of Conflict | WAMC
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on WAMC HD2

After Ethiopia Trip, USAID Administrator Samantha Power Shares View Of Conflict

By , & 1 hour ago
Originally published on August 5, 2021 5:56 pm

NPR's Ari Shaprio speaks with USAID Administrator Samantha Power about her recent trip through Ethiopia, the conflict on the ground and how the U.S. can keep things from getting worse.