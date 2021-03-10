 After COVID Shutdown, Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club Announces Reopening | WAMC
After COVID Shutdown, Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club Announces Reopening

By 1 hour ago

The Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club's boathouse is located in Riverfront Park in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Credit WAMC

     Thanks to successful fund raising and a government loan, a nonprofit that provides reactional access to the Connecticut River in Springfield, Massachusetts has announced plans to reopen.

     The Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club suspended operations late last year and appealed for donations.    It reported losing $125,000 in anticipated revenue from summer programs that had to be canceled during the public health emergency.

      WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with executive director Ben Quick.

