Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

After 10 Years On Springfield City Council, E. Henry Twiggs Not Seeking Reelection

By 2 hours ago
  • E. Henry Twiggs, elected in 2009 as the first Springfield City Councilor from Ward 4, won't run for a sixth term this year.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    E. Henry Twiggs, elected in 2009 as the first Springfield City Councilor from Ward 4, won't run for a sixth term this year.
    Twiggs 2017 campaign
  • E. Hengy Twiggs reviews a zoning map for the proposed MGM casino in Springfield
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    E. Hengy Twiggs reviews a zoning map for the proposed MGM casino in Springfield
    WAMC

A prominent community and civil rights leader in Springfield, Massachusetts is retiring from public office.

     E. Henry Twiggs has decided not to seek reelection this November to the City Council.

     Twiggs has represented Ward 4 since 2009 when Springfield first adopted ward representation on the City Council.

     Now 80-years old, Twiggs marched with Martin Luther King in Selma in 1965, and was a vice president with the Congress of Racial Equality.

     He was the longtime chairman of the Democratic City Committee in Springfield.

     Following Monday night’s City Council meeting, which was the first since Twiggs announced he would not run again, he spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

Tags: 
E. Henry Twiggs
Springfield City Council
Springfield Election 2017
Springfield Election 2019
Election 2019

Related Content

As The Weather Warms, Municipal Political Races Bloom

By Mar 26, 2019
A vote here sign in English and Spanish on sidewalk
WAMC

        It is still somewhat early in the municipal election season in western Massachusetts, but things are beginning to fall into place as candidates begin to emerge. 

Subpoena Power Sought For Civilian Board To Review Springfield Police Misconduct Cases

By Apr 10, 2019

    Officials in Springfield, Massachusetts want to give more teeth to the civilian board that reviews complaints about the city’s troubled police department.

To Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions, City Hires Sustainability Coordinator

By Apr 1, 2019
Planet Earth

     The third-largest city in Massachusetts has hired its first sustainability coordinator, a person to help it achieve energy efficiency goals.

Springfield City Council Considers Tougher Rules On Tax Breaks For Housing Construction

By Mar 26, 2019
WAMC

     Housing developers looking for a property tax break in the largest city in western Massachusetts may face tougher rules.  