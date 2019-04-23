After 10 Years On Springfield City Council, E. Henry Twiggs Not Seeking Reelection

Listen to the interview with E. Henry Twiggs.

A prominent community and civil rights leader in Springfield, Massachusetts is retiring from public office.

E. Henry Twiggs has decided not to seek reelection this November to the City Council.

Twiggs has represented Ward 4 since 2009 when Springfield first adopted ward representation on the City Council.

Now 80-years old, Twiggs marched with Martin Luther King in Selma in 1965, and was a vice president with the Congress of Racial Equality.

He was the longtime chairman of the Democratic City Committee in Springfield.

Following Monday night’s City Council meeting, which was the first since Twiggs announced he would not run again, he spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.