Advocates Urge Swift Passage Of TRUST Act In NYS Assembly Following Action In Senate

Days after the New York state Senate approved measures meant to gain access to President Trump’s tax documents, advocates and activists gathered at the capitol in Albany Friday to urge the Assembly to follow suit.

Because President Donald Trump has resisted releasing his tax returns, bucking precedent and the request of the House Ways & Means Committee, 109th district Assemblywoman Pat Fahy and fellow Democratic New York legislators are taking action, advocating for the passing of the “Tax Returns Release Under Specific Terms Act,” or the “TRUST Act.” "The New York Senate has answered this national call to action if you will, passed its bill on Wednesday... We live in these unprecedented times, we have a unique opportunity and I think New York state should act. We can hold the president. We can help hold the president accountable and we will set future precedents for all elected officials, that neither you as a president nor your business interests are above the law."

Joined by activists, Fahy says the state is uniquely positioned to help to make change in the balance of power at the federal level. Ivette Alfonso is with Citizen Action of New York: "It really really important that New York, that we here in New York stand up, do what's right. We've led the nation in many ways, this is another way we can do that. The Senate has passed it, we need the Assembly to pass it now and for the governor to sign it."

Fahy says the Assembly has yet to conference the bill: that action is expected to take place Monday.

Alfonso notes "We already know that there's really been some shady business types associated with this president. Think about Trump University or non-university. Think about the Trump Foundation that actually had to be closed, both of which started here in New York state."

Fahy thinks the tax issue is headed for the courts. She says she chooses to look through the lens of "we are at a complete impasse."

Speaking in the Hudson Valley Friday, Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo offered his take on the tax return legislation. “I’m supportive of that bill. I believe it’s going to pass.”