Activists Plan Climate Rally In Poughkeepsie

Climate activists and organizations from across New York will gather in Poughkeepsie Sunday afternoon.

Activists will rally from 1-to-3:30 on the banks of the Hudson River at Waryas Park to call on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to uphold his promises to move the state into a fossil fuel-free future. During “Earth to Cuomo: The Rally for New York’s Climate,” constituents will also voice their concerns about the climate crisis, and the threat they say power plants using fracked gas pose to New York’s health, safety and environmental future. The group Mothers Out Front - Dutchess County is leading the rally. Speakers will include actor Tim Guinee, best known for his roles in the television series Homeland and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Other speakers include experts from the Institute for Health and the Environment at the University at Albany.