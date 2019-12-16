Acting Chief Out After Admitting To Using Fake Social Media Account

Hours after the police chief in Vermont's largest city resigned over using a fake social media account to heckle a critic, the mayor has announced that he has replaced the officer he had named acting chief earlier in the day after she revealed she too has used a fake account.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger named Deputy Chief Jan Wright interim chief of the Burlington Police Department at noon Monday. But the mayor told the City Council Monday evening that Wright had been replaced hours later after she revealed that she also used a fake Facebook account. “Given the circumstance I found the failure to raise the issue with me to constitute a serious lapse in judgement.”

The mayor has named Deputy Chief Jon Murad as the new acting chief after Murad assured the city attorney he has not used fake social media accounts.

