ACLU Wins Challenge To City's Sign Ban

Listen to the interview with Bill Newman.

Municipalities in Massachusetts are being urged to review their ordinances that regulate signs.

This follows a legal challenge to an effort by the city council in Holyoke to ban temporary signs in the months of December, January, and February.

After hearing complaints last fall from some residents of Holyoke, the ACLU of Massachusetts went to federal court and obtained a temporary injunction to stop the ordinance from being enforced on free speech grounds. The injunction was recently made permanent.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Bill Newman, director of the western regional office of the ACLU of Massachusetts.