Helen Desfosse has been a friend of this program since its inception. She's been a friend of this radio station forever and she joins us this morning to talk about the census. Helen Desfosses was Albany City Council President from 1997 to 2005 and a public policy professor at UAlbany for many years, as well as being a commentator for Midday Magazine and a Panelist on The Roundtable.

She now teaches public policy at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at George Mason University in Virginia and is now studying and researching the census.