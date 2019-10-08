74-Year-Old Man Dead After Pittsfield Semi-Truck Collision

A collision in the driveway of a construction company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday evening left a man dead.

Police say 34-year-old Matthew Osak of Lee was driving a 2019 Kenworth Semi-Truck when he turned off  Cheshire Road into the Unistress compound. Police say the semi-truck struck a 74-year-old pedestrian walking in the driveway, who died as a result of his injuries. Authorities say his name is being withheld until “all proper notifications can be made.” The Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

