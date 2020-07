The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Albany Law School professor and director of the Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.

At 9:30 a.m. we broadcast New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's latest address from New York City.