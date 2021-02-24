51% #1648: EMILY's List President Discusses Her Book On Running To Win

On this week’s 51%, she’s president of EMILY’s list, and helps Democratic women get elected. She says interest among these candidates, especially Black and Brown women, is keen (tease three) Hear from Stephanie Schriock about running to win.

EMILY's List — the largest national resource for women in politics — was created by Ellen Malcolm in 1985 to fund campaigns for pro-choice, Democratic women, and strategically torchlight the balance of power in government. The name “EMILY's List” was an acronym for "Early Money Is Like Yeast" (i.e., it makes the dough rise).

Stephanie Schriock became president of EMILY's List in 2010. She has overseen more than a decade of growth in the organization, raising hundreds of millions of dollars, helping elect record numbers of women to the U.S. House and Senate, and recruiting and training hundreds more. Her recently released book “Run to Win: Lessons in Leadership for Women Changing the World” is for women who are looking to lead. The book is organized around the steps EMILY's List uses to coach its candidates (from deciding to run through celebrating victory). The book contains lessons for any woman trying to succeed in a male-dominated field. And while the arena here is politics, the message is universal. 51%’s Joe Donahue spoke with Schriock just before Kamala Harris, who wrote the book’s foreword, was inaugurated as vice president.

That was President of EMILY’s List Stephanie Schriock speaking with 51%’s Joe Donahue. Her book is “Run to Win: Lessons in Leadership for Women Changing the World.” The book is co-authored by Christina Reynolds.

It's been several weeks since President Biden signed an executive order allowing transgender people to serve in America’s armed forces. But although some would-be recruits have been waiting years for the opportunity, they're not being fitted with camouflage uniforms just yet. Carson Frame reports for the American Homefront Project.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

That’s our show for this week. Thanks to Tina Renick for production assistance. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme music is Glow in the Dark by Kevin Bartlett. This show is a national production of Northeast Public Radio. If you’d like to hear this show again, sign up for our podcast, or visit the 51% archives on our web site at wamc.org. And follow us on Twitter @51PercentRadio This