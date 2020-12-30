 51% #1640: Caregiver Burnout; Simplifying Birth Control Access | WAMC
51% #1640: Caregiver Burnout; Simplifying Birth Control Access

On this week’s 51%, there is some help for veterans’ caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic; we hear from a CEO trying to break down barriers to obtaining birth control and Dr. Jeri Burns chimes in about charity in the checkout line.

Burnout is a common problem for family members who care for disabled veterans. And for many of them, the pandemic has made things even harder. Now, a new program is hoping to give some caregivers a break. Cathy Carter reports for the American Homefront Project.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

Dr. Sharon Ufberg returns with her 51% segment “Force of Nature.” This time, she interviews Simple Health CEO Carrie Siu Butt, who, prior to becoming CEO, held a variety of leadership roles in finance, technology, strategy and healthcare for several Wall Street companies and beyond. Siu Butt is out to change perceptions and access for many women to a certain area of health care. 

Carrie Siu Butt is CEO of Simple Health. Dr. Sharon Ufberg is co-founder of the personal development/wellness company, Borrowed Wisdom, in California.

Now, courtesy of KCRW’s Independent Producer Project, we listen to Helen as she tried to make sense of new motherhood, a global pandemic and systemic racism all colliding. This is her mid-pandemic.

And Dr. Jeri Burns checked out checkout line charity this past holiday shopping season.

Dr. Jeri Burns is a storyteller, writer and educator living in New York's Hudson Valley. You can find her at storycrafters.com. Burns also is an adjunct professor in the Department of Communication at the State University of New York at New Paltz.

Allison Dunne

