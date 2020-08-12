 51% #1620: Top Chef; Transgender Service Members; Exhibit On Women's Lives | WAMC
51% #1620: Top Chef; Transgender Service Members; Exhibit On Women's Lives

  • Restaurateur Tanya Holland
On this week’s 51%, a much-admired chef talks about her career. She says financing is still more available to men; and we hear about an exhibit highlighting notable women.

Dr. Sharon Ufberg returns with her 51% segment “Force of Nature.” This time she interviews acclaimed chef, restaurateur and cookbook author, Tanya Holland. Holland has been lauded by critics for her distinct California-inspired renditions of soul food classics. Audiences have watched her on an array of national TV shows including Top Chef, and on the Food Network.

The City of Oakland in California declared June 5th in 2012 as Tanya Holland Day for her "Significant Role in Creating Community and Establishing Oakland as a Culinary Center". And now, Holland has launched her first podcast, Tanya's Table, featuring conversations with many of today's leading innovators and tastemakers. The episodes delve into guests’ identities through their sense of taste and discovery of the foods from their heritage. 

Dr. Sharon Ufberg is co-founder of the personal development/wellness company, Borrowed Wisdom, in California. 

The Supreme Court's recent decision protecting many LGBTQ employees from discrimination doesn't directly affect the military. Still, opponents of the Trump Administration's ban on transgender service members say they're encouraged by the ruling. Stephanie Colombini reports for the American Homefront Project.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

In New York, a new exhibit at the Albany Institute of History and Art commemorates the centennial of women’s suffrage in the U.S. by highlighting notable women throughout Capital Region history. 51%’s Jesse King has more. 

The exhibition, “Telling Her Story: New Acquisitions” at the Albany Institute of History and Art runs through August 23. 

