51% #1618: A Stigma Of Silence; Raising Kids In Nature

On this week’s 51%, a study shows victims of sexual violence experience a stigma of silence that healthcare providers could help break. And a serious hiker is determined to stay on the trail, with her family.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends universal sexual violence screenings during routine visits. Although one in three women in the United States experiences sexual abuse, research has shown that these discussions often don’t take place. And so scholars began to examine this aspect of reproductive health. Sixteen in-depth interviews with women who had experienced rape, molestation, coercion or other forms of sexual violence, published in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, show the extent to which survivors experience a “stigma of silence” in their families and communities, including doctors’ offices. The study is an initiative of the College of Charleston’s Women’s Health Research Team in South Carolina. Scholars at Indiana-based Purdue University were also involved, including PhD Candidate Stephanie Meier in Purdue’s College of Health and Human Sciences. She is corresponding author of the paper.

PARIS (AP) — One of French President Emmanuel Macron’s new government ministers has been accused of rape. Another is a lawyer who ridiculed the #MeToo movement and defended a top official accused of rape. Women’s rights groups staged protests in Paris over the appointments they see as burying Macron’s promises to make equality between women and men the “Great Cause” of his five-year term. The French government said it remains committed to equality and defended the new ministers, stressing the presumption of innocence.

This next story comes to us from Wyoming Public Media’s podcast HumaNature. Host Erin Jones introduces us to a woman who wanted to keep pursuing her passion after she had kids…even though nobody had blazed such a path before.

That was Cindy Ross. Her book about her children’s unusual childhood is called “The World Is Our Classroom.” The story was produced by Wyoming Public Media’s podcast HumaNature

Allison Dunne

