51% #1616: A Cancer Survivor Coaches Patients; A DJ Spins At Online Dance Parties During COVID

On this week’s 51%, a Stage IV pancreatic cancer survivor coaches other cancer patients, and when the pandemic hit, these women continued their dance party virtually.

Dr. Sharon Ufberg returns with her 51% segment “Force of Nature.” This time she interviews Marisa Harris who, years ago, received a devastating diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer. Harris tapped the power within herself, as well as chemotherapy, to become a long-term survivor. Now she’s committed to motivating and supporting individuals in finding and using their power to heal their bodies, minds and souls. Over the last 15 years, she has focused on helping thousands of cancer patients to flourish and succeed during adversity.

Dr. Sharon Ufberg is co-founder of the personal development/wellness company, Borrowed Wisdom, in California.

DJ Shannon Blowtorch & Host Minneapolis Adonia have years of experience working the crowds and pumping up the energy in the room. Keeping their love for entertainment alive during Covid-19, every week they present “Quarantine Live: Online Dance Party”. The music and dance event streams live on multiple platforms. KFAI’s Dixie Treichel produced this piece.

