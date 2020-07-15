 51% #1616: A Cancer Survivor Coaches Patients; A DJ Spins At Online Dance Parties During COVID | WAMC
Related Program: 
51%

51% #1616: A Cancer Survivor Coaches Patients; A DJ Spins At Online Dance Parties During COVID

By Allison Dunne 23 minutes ago
  • Marisa Harris
    Marisa Harris
    Courtesy of Marisa Harris

On this week’s 51%, a Stage IV pancreatic cancer survivor coaches other cancer patients, and when the pandemic hit, these women continued their dance party virtually.

Dr. Sharon Ufberg returns with her 51% segment “Force of Nature.” This time she interviews Marisa Harris who, years ago, received a devastating diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer. Harris tapped the power within herself, as well as chemotherapy, to become a long-term survivor. Now she’s committed to motivating and supporting individuals in finding and using their power to heal their bodies, minds and souls. Over the last 15 years, she has focused on helping thousands of cancer patients to flourish and succeed during adversity. 

Dr. Sharon Ufberg is co-founder of the personal development/wellness company, Borrowed Wisdom, in California.

DJ Shannon Blowtorch & Host Minneapolis Adonia have years of experience working the crowds and pumping up the energy in the room. Keeping their love for entertainment alive during Covid-19, every week they present “Quarantine Live: Online Dance Party”. The music and dance event streams live on multiple platforms. KFAI’s Dixie Treichel produced this piece. 

That’s our show for this week. Thanks to Tina Renick for production assistance. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme music is Glow in the Dark by Kevin Bartlett. This show is a national production of Northeast Public Radio. If you’d like to hear this show again, sign up for our podcast, or visit the 51% archives on our web site at wamc.org. And follow us on Twitter @51PercentRadio

Tags: 
51%
Allison Dunne

Related Content

51% #1615: Immigrant Women, Black Women Writers, Skin Color

By Allison Dunne Jul 8, 2020

On this week’s 51%, we meet an immigrant who shares the stories of other immigrant women; hear why one woman gave away money to Black women writers; and learn about a move away from skin lightening creams.

51% #1614: How COVID-19 Impacts Women's Sports And, Separately, Internships

By Allison Dunne Jul 1, 2020
Dr. Amy Bass
Courtesy of Dr. Amy Bass

On this week’s 51%, a sports studies professor says the COVID-19 pandemic is costly for women’s sports in particular; there’s a study about support for transgender service members; and a teen’s nonprofit offering virtual internships expands because of the pandemic.

51% #1613: Bending In 2020

By Allison Dunne Jun 24, 2020
Ahri Golden
Courtesy of Ahri Golden

On this week’s 51%, we hear a story about the intersection of a tragedy and the COVID-19 pandemic through the story of one woman. When there were instructions to stay home and social distance, she got it.

51% #1612: How COVID-19 Affected A Regional Planned Parenthood

By Allison Dunne Jun 17, 2020
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York President and CEO Laura McQuade

On this week’s 51%, the CEO of a Planned Parenthood in New York says the COVID-19 pandemic brought out more protestors, and female film students want a more accessible path to directing.

51% #1611: Three Generations Of A Tribe, Hope After Stroke

By Allison Dunne Jun 10, 2020
Ekoo and her grandma look at photo albums in Browning
Courtesy of Victor Yvellez

On this week’s 51%, three generations of women talk about their now federally recognized tribe; a speech pathologist has a book out on hope after strokes; and Gilles Malkine profiles a woman in history.