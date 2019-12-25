Related Program: 
51%

51% #1587: Exploring The Experience Of Girls Of Color In Schools

By Allison Dunne 32 minutes ago

On this week’s 51%, we hear from an author about the experience of young black and brown girls in school. And the Army turns to gaming for new recruits – enlisting at least one woman during a recent event.

In 2016, Dr. Monique Morris examined the experience of black and brown girls in school with her book “Pushout - The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools”. We brought to you Bob Barrett’s interview with her about “Pushout” when the book came out. Now, Morris is back with a further exploration of the experience of young girls of color in school with her follow-up called “Sing A Rhythm, Dance A Blues – Education for the Liberation of Black and Brown Girls”. 51%’s Bob Barrett spoke with Morris about her new book and the title’s meaning.

As the Army works to reach its recruiting goals, it has found that video games are one of the best ways to attract new soldiers, men and women. Increasingly, the military is holding e-sports events. And it's finding they're often more effective than traditional recruiting methods like visiting high schools or sending out brochures. From Denver, Taylor Allen reports for the American Homefront Project.  

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

