4 Dead, 5 Wounded In Bar Shooting In Kansas City, Kan.

Four people were killed and five others were injured during a shooting early Sunday morning at a bar in Kansas City, Kan.

The five people who were wounded suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, according to a statement by the Kansas City police department.

Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said a call came in around 1:27 a.m. about a shooting in the area around 10th Street and Central Avenue. Tomasic said that when officers arrived at the Tequila KC bar, they found four people dead inside.

Authorities say they are now looking for two suspects that were armed with handguns at the time of the shooting. In a statement, the department said "a preliminary investigation suggests that an earlier dispute occurred inside the bar which lead to the shooting incident."

The four killed were all Hispanic males, ranging in age from mid-20s to late-50s, according to a CNN report.

Police said that although the investigation is still in its early stages, they do not believe the shooting was racially motivated, according to The Washington Post.

David Alvey, the mayor of Kansas City, spoke to reporters on Sunday and said his prayers were with the victims.

"It's a sad day for all those involved," Alvey said. "The businesses and families who live in these neighborhoods are growing our community ... They deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and businesses and deserve to be protected."

