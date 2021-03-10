3/10/21 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Lecturer and Adjunct Professor in Communications for SUNY New Paltz and RPI Terry Gipson, and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin.

Bob will be giving an UAlbany Emeritus Center lecture on March 15 entitled “A Mirror into Our Soul: What reflections of January 6th says about the State f America.”