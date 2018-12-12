Related Program: 
25 Years Of Telling Stories

Longtime Capital Region journalist Michael DeMasi’s new book is "What They Said: 25 Years of Telling Stories."

The book is based on the many stories he's covered around the region. Stories like: A salvager who bought downtown Albany's biggest, ugliest building; an Irish priest lifting spirits at a maximum-security prison; a wealthy socialite whose 40 dogs eat organic chicken; a laid-off farmhand temporarily working as a human billboard; a friendly clock enthusiast named Smiley Lumpkin.

They are some of the people Michael DeMasi has interviewed during more than 25 years in journalism. He shares what they and many others said in this collection of his favorite stories. Mike is a reporter for the Albany Business Review. He has also written for the Daily Gazette and Post-Star.

Sunday, December 16: Signing at The Open Door
Saturday, January 12: Signing at Market Block Books

