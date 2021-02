The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Edward Hamilton Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at RPI, Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and counter-terrorism expert and best-selling author, Malcolm Nance.