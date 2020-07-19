2020 Tulip Queen Crowned In Albany's Washington Park

Mayor Kathy Sheehan introduced the 2020 Albany Tulip Queen and her four court members outside the Washington Park Lakehouse on Saturday.

Two months later than usual, delayed by the pandemic, the city welcomed its 72nd Albany Tulip Queen

"Kaya Rifenberg - Stempel," proclaimed Sheehan.

the 19 year old Ualbany senior is a lifelong county resident. She will work together with her four court members on community service and literacy advocacy initiatives. Mayor Sheehan is hopeful next year things will be closer to normal.

"We're hopeful that next May we will be able to have a special celebration and find a way to acknowledge the work that these young women are doing in a more traditional way."