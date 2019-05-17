Related Program: 
2019 Winter Raptor Fest

This weekend the Washington County Fairgrounds will host Winter Raptor Fest. The event offers a chance to see and learn about native raptors up close and personal including flight demos, live bird of prey programs and more.

Proceeds benefit Grassland Bird Trust’s work to preserve critical wildlife habitat for endangered and at-risk grassland birds.

We are joined by Kelly Martin, a state licensed raptor rehabilitator and by David deVries, longtime associate/volunteer with The Grassland Bird Trust.

