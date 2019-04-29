Related Program: 
2019 Hudson Children’s Book Festival

The 11th annual Hudson Children’s Book Festival will take place on Saturday, May 4th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hudson Junior/Senior High School in Hudson, New York. Over 75 children’s and young adult authors and illustrators will be in attendance to meet and greet and purchase signed copies of their books.

They will also celebrate their 2nd annual Literary Lion - science author, Seymour Simon, who has written over 300 science books for children.

An exhibitor hall will be bustling with tons of community organizations providing activities and giveaways. To learn more, we welcome: Festival Co-Director Lisa Dolan and "Literary Lion" Seymour Simon. 

Seymour Simon has been honored with many awards for his work, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science/Subaru Lifetime Achievement Awardfor his lasting contribution to children’s science literature; the New York State Knickerbocker Awardfor Juvenile Literature; the Hope S. Dean Memorial Awardfrom the Boston Public Library for his contribution to children’s science literature; The Washington Post/Children’s Book Guild Award for Nonfiction; the Jeremiah Ludington Award for his outstanding contribution to children’s nonfiction; the Empire State Awardfor excellence in literature for young people; and the Lifetime Achievement Awardfrom the National Forum on Children’s Science Books.

