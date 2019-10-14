2019 Adirondack Film Festival In Glens Falls

The Woodstock Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary will be taking place from October 2–6 in Woodstock, Rhinebeck, Kingston, Saugerties, and Rosendale, New York.

Widely acknowledged for showcasing passionate, creative and thought-provoking work by some of today's most promising and accomplished independent filmmakers, this year’s festival will showcase more than 50 features from around the world, as well as many short films, and will include panels, live performances, and other special events.

The festival has become one of the foremost regional independent film festivals. Establishing itself as a ground-breaking festival that offers a unique platform for filmmakers around the globe, the Woodstock Film Festival has been named among the top 50 film festivals worldwide.

WFF's Co-Founder and Executive Director Meira Blaustein joins us for a preview.