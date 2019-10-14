Related Program: 
2019 Adirondack Film Festival In Glens Falls

The Adirondack Film Festival in Glens Falls, New York is the only film festival in the country operated by a prominent professional theatre company, namely, the Adirondack Theatre Festival. The film festival features panel discussions, exciting special events, and more than 100 film screenings, all taking place on six screens in downtown Glens Falls. Sharing its slogan with the Adirondack Theatre Festival – the leading professional theatre in the Capital Region dedicated to new plays – the Adirondack Film Festival is a place where audiences can always expect to see something new.

This year’s festival runs October 17-20. Festival Director Chad Rabinovitz and Programming Director Jessica Levandoski join us with a preview.

