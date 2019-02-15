1Berkshire Unveils New Economic Development Plan

An economic development group in Berkshire County has unveiled a new regional strategy for the first time in 12 years.

Jonathan Butler – President and CEO of 1Berkshire – says the new plan, the Berkshire Blueprint 2.0, highlights five economic clusters in the county: advanced manufacturing, the creative economy, food and agriculture, healthcare, and hospitality and tourism.

“We’ve put together a plan that takes a deep dive into those five cluster areas, but also into those crosscutting themes like transportation, workforce, talent development, that affect all employers in the region,” said Butler.

The Blueprint 2.0, unveiled in Pittsfield Friday, calls for an advisory committee to organize each cluster’s leadership, regional stakeholders, elected leaders, and more to guide the county through the strategy.