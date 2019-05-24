The 14th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival (BIFF) runs from May 30 to June 2 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and May 31 to June 2 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Marked with strong international programming and an ongoing commitment to presenting the best in documentary film the festival brings together films, filmmakers, industry professionals and fans. The lineup features 30 documentaries, 30 narrative features and 21 short films and represents 24 countries.

The 2019 BIFF Honoree is Director Martin Scorsese who will be honored in Great Barrington on June 1.

This year’s BIFF also includes a Centenary Celebration of Iconic Film Critic Pauline Kael, Karen Allen’s Latest Film, William Fichtner's Directing Debut, Sundance Hits, and “Tea Talks” featuring award-winning films on farming, medical marijuana, gender disparity in the film industry and music.

Kelley Vickery is the Founder and Artistic Director of BIFF.