1482: "Teacher's Lies and Sundown Towns"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1482

Over 20 years ago, a sociology professor named James Loewen wrote and book that had people taking a closer look at the history that we thought we knew. Now, with over 2 million copies sold, that book is still significant and changing the way teachers teach.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll take another look at the book Lies My Teacher Told Me. And get a closer look at another of Loewen’s books that detailed a very specific and prevalent form of American racism.

And we’ll spend an Academic Minute comparing how different communities react to hardship.