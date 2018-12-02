131 Acres Added To Moreau Lake State Park

A state park in northern Saratoga County has been expanded, with plans to expand trails and recreation opportunities.

131 acres have been added to Moreau Lake State Park. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the addition Friday.

The parcel brings the 50-year-old park’s total acreage to 6,100.

The new lands include multiple summits, including Palmertown Mountain. State officials say new views of the Hudson Valley and southern Adirondacks add to the park’s appeal as a popular destination for bald eagle watching.

The park attracts about 400,000 visitors annually.