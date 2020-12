The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, counter-terrorism expert and best-selling author Malcolm Nance, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and Albany Law School professor and Director of the Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson. We are also joined, for a portion of the program, by Dr. James Fagin, MD, an Immunology & Allergy Specialist in New Hyde Park, New York.