 1/19/21 RT Panel | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

1/19/21 RT Panel

  • Microphone in radio studio
    WAMC / WAMC

  The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Cohoes City Director of Operations Theresa Bourgeois, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia Du Mont, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.

We are also joined, for a portion of the program, by Dr. James Fagin, MD, an Immunology & Allergy Specialist in New Hyde Park, New York.

