$1 Million Upgrade Planned For Springfield Park

A $ 1 million improvement plan has been unveiled for an urban park in western Massachusetts.

Walsh Park is 12 acres of fields and woods tucked between residential streets in Springfield’s Liberty Heights section.

Come the summer of 2021, the park will have two playgrounds, a splash pad, baseball diamond, a walking path, and picnic area, according to Springfield’s assistant parks director Pete Krupczak.

"We are very very excited about this project and can't wait for the day in the near future when we see shovels in the ground," said Krupczak.

Plans also include a pollinator meadow to address the decline in bee and butterfly populations.

Federal, state, and city funds are paying for the project.