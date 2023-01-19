© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 1/19/23

Published January 19, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
1893 watercolor entitled, "Diving Boys around a Passenger Line"
William Lionel Wyllie, 1893
/
National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, London / WikiMedia Commons
"Diving Boys around a Passenger Line"

We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions. Give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

Tags
Vox Pop travelJean Gagnon
Related Content
  • Kepler's 1627 world map
    Vox Pop
    Travel with Jean Gagnon 12/7/22
    We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions! To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • 2000 Chevy Blazer
    Vox Pop
    Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 1/10/23
    Car and truck repair guru Gordon Fricke is back to help you solve your automotive mysteries. Call with your question. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Illustration of moose from Brockhaus and Efron Encyclopedic Dictionary
    Vox Pop
    Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 11/29/22
    We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Big Game Unit Leader for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Mandy Watson is a wildlife biologist with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Game Management section. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More