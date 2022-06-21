© 2022
Vox Pop

Weather with Jill Szwed 6/21/22

Published June 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Summer on the coast of southern Maine
WAMC
/

On this first day of summer, we talk weather with News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed
News 10 - ABC
/
News 10 meteorologist Jill Szwed

Jill Szwed is the morning meteorologist at News10 ABC and FOX 23. You can catch her weekday mornings from 4:30 AM to 9 AM. She joined the News10 in the Morning team in June 2020.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Jill witnessed countless snowstorms, flooding episodes, and severe weather events that sparked her interest in the weather during middle school. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Saint Louis University. She also holds the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. Prior to forecasting for the Capital Region, Jill was a part of weather teams in Lexington, KY and Clarksburg, WV.

Tags

Vox Pop Jill Szwedweather
