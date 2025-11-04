Devin McEwen's and Sandra Boynton's new book is "Extremely Happy Holidays: Wildly Creative New Cocktails to Uplift and Enchant Through A Full Year Of Holiday Chaos"

What better way to honor and enjoy all the holidays of a year than to toast each one with a fabulous new cocktail - mocktail? This exuberant little book takes you from New Year's Day all the way to New Year's Eve, with stops along the way at the other festive holidays of the year:

Devin McEwan's original creations are truly wonderful, and he is a delightful guide through the tools and techniques the reader will need to make all these snazzy cocktails and mocktails at home. The book is designed and illustrated by the incredibly talented Sandra Boynton, who happens to be the author's mother.

The name of the book is "Extremely Happy Holidays: Wildly Creative New Cocktails to Uplift and Enchant Through A Full Year Of Holiday Chaos."