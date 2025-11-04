© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Devin McEwen's and Sandra Boynton's new book is "Extremely Happy Holidays: Wildly Creative New Cocktails to Uplift and Enchant Through A Full Year Of Holiday Chaos"

By Joe Donahue
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:13 AM EST

What better way to honor and enjoy all the holidays of a year than to toast each one with a fabulous new cocktail - mocktail? This exuberant little book takes you from New Year's Day all the way to New Year's Eve, with stops along the way at the other festive holidays of the year:

Devin McEwan's original creations are truly wonderful, and he is a delightful guide through the tools and techniques the reader will need to make all these snazzy cocktails and mocktails at home. The book is designed and illustrated by the incredibly talented Sandra Boynton, who happens to be the author's mother.

The name of the book is "Extremely Happy Holidays: Wildly Creative New Cocktails to Uplift and Enchant Through A Full Year Of Holiday Chaos."

Tags
The Roundtable sandra boyntonDevin McEwanExtremely Happy Holidays: Wildly Creative New Cocktails to Uplift and Enchant Through A Full Year Of Holiday Chaos
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content