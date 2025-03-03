Steve Stern's new book “A Fool’s Kabbalah”

This Wednesday, March 5 – Steve Stern will be at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY to discuss his new book “A Fool’s Kabbalah” with Jay Rogoff.

Steve Stern's fiction has a deep grounding in Yiddish folklore. He has won two Pushcart Prizes, an O’Henry Award, a Pushcart Writers' Choice Award and a National Jewish Book Award. For thirty years, Stern taught at Skidmore College, the majority of those years as Writer-in-Residence. He has also been a Fulbright lecturer at Bar Elan University in Tel Aviv, the Moss Chair of Creative Writing at the University of Memphis, and Lecturer in Jewish Studies for the Prague Summer Seminars.



In “A Fool’s Kabbalah,” it’s the end of the Second World War and the magisterial scholar of Jewish mysticism, is commissioned by the Hebrew University in what was then British-ruled Palestine to retrieve a lost world. He is sent to sift through the rubble of Europe in search of precious Jewish books stolen by the Nazis or hidden by the Jews themselves in throughout the continent.