The Roundtable

Peter Himmelman's "Suspended by No String: A Songwriter's Reflections on Faith, Aliveness, and Wonder"

By Joe Donahue
Published October 8, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT

The new book “Suspended by No String,” by Peter Himmelman, is a collection of essays, personal narratives, and poetical reflections for readers of all spiritual stripes, those who are devout and those who are unsure of what to believe, and those who may not be religious in a traditional sense. But who nevertheless want to build a relationship with a force infinitely beyond themselves. The new books is “Suspended by No String: A Songwriter's Reflections on Faith, Aliveness, and Wonder.”

Peter Himmelman is a Grammy and Emmy nominated singer-songwriter, visual artist, best-selling author, film composer, entrepreneur, and rock and roll performer with over 20 critically acclaimed recordings to his credit.

