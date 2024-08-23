© 2024
The Roundtable

Jacqueline Gay Walley's "The Waw"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 23, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT

Jacqueline Gay Walley’s novel “The Waw” sees a woman leaving here New York life to follow an image she has seen of a small town of great beauty by the sea in England.

She does not quite know why she does this and is frequently asked and gives different answers. There she encounters remarkable people of strength with whom she explores music, love, dignity, and the gifts of solitude coupled with the gifts of community.

She in addition is having a collection of her writings published which is daunting to her since she knows she will now be revealed and not so pleasantly and this unglues her. Along the way the reader gets a wry look at the publishing industry.

Jacqueline Gay Walley
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
