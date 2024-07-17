Harlen Coben's "Think Twice"

In Harlan Coben’s latest thriller “Think Twice” we go back three years when sports agent Myron Bolitar gave a eulogy at the funeral of his client, renowned basketball coach Greg Downing.

Myron and Greg had history, initially as deeply personal rivals and later as unexpected business associates. Myron made peace and moved on until when two federal agents walked into his office demanding to know where Greg Downing is. According to the agents Greg, still alive, has been placed at the scene of a double homicide making him their main suspect. Shocked, Myron needs answers. So, along with longtime friends and colleagues, when he set out to find the truth but the more, they discover about Greg’s whereabouts the more dangerous their world becomes.

Harlan Coben is the number one bestselling author of “Fool me Once” and many other books including “Tell No One,” “Win,” “The Boy from the Woods,” “Runaway,” and the renowned Myron Bolitar series. It is a pleasure to welcome Harlan Coben to the RT.