Liz Moore's "The God of the Woods"

When a teenager vanishes from her Adirondack summer camp, two worlds collide.

Liz Moore transports readers into a thrilling drama richly set against summertime in the Adirondacks. Rich in intricate plotting and alive with emotional heft, "The God of the Woods" follows the mysteries of a dynastic American family, the secrets of the summer camp nestled in their estate, the tragic history of a blue-collar community, and the disappearance of a young girl at the center of it all.

Liz Moore is the author of the New York Times bestselling novel "Long Bright River," which was a Good Morning America Book Club pick and one of Barack Obama’s favorite books of the year, as well as the acclaimed novels "Heft" and "The Unseen World." We welcome Liz Moore to the RT.