© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Liz Moore's "The God of the Woods"

By Joe Donahue
Published July 9, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT

When a teenager vanishes from her Adirondack summer camp, two worlds collide.

Liz Moore transports readers into a thrilling drama richly set against summertime in the Adirondacks. Rich in intricate plotting and alive with emotional heft, "The God of the Woods" follows the mysteries of a dynastic American family, the secrets of the summer camp nestled in their estate, the tragic history of a blue-collar community, and the disappearance of a young girl at the center of it all.

Liz Moore is the author of the New York Times bestselling novel "Long Bright River," which was a Good Morning America Book Club pick and one of Barack Obama’s favorite books of the year, as well as the acclaimed novels "Heft" and "The Unseen World." We welcome Liz Moore to the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable bookdramaLiz Moore
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More